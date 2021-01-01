Spode Woodland Medium Canister 8 Inch (Pheasant)

Advertisement
Features:Woodland collectionDishwasher safeMaterial: PorcelainContemporary styleProduct Type: Kitchen CanisterFood Safe: YesPrimary Material: PorcelainSet Size: 1Capacity: 64Decorative: DecorativeColor: White/BrownStyle: Modern & ContemporaryCountry of Origin: ChinaProduct Features: Dishwasher SafeMultiple Containers Included?: NoNumber of Containers: Capacities Included: NoIndividual Container Capacity: Single Container Capacity Included: YesSingle Container Capacity: Lid Material: CeramicSpefications:Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 8Overall Width - Side to Side: 6.75Overall Depth - Front to Back: 6.75Assembly:Warranty: