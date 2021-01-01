Woodland Deer Fabric Storage Cube Set

The fabric storage bins offer a stylish yet functional storage solution for toys, clothes, household clutter and more. What a perfect way to transform your organizational system in any office, playroom, nursery, or bedroom. This set of two foldable storage cubes can be used in most standard cubby-hole shelving furniture, as stand-alone bins, or collapsed to save space when not in use. Features a navy blue and white stag print. Reinforced fabric handles allow bins to easily slide in and out of most standard cube shelving.