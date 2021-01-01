From home decorators collection
Home Decorators Collection Woodfield 83.5 in. Acuff Charcoal Polyester 3-Seater Sofa with Square Arms
Advertisement
Our Home Decorators Collection Woodfield sofa has the cozy cushioning you want for diving into a good book or binge watching favorite shows. The loose pillow backs and wide track arms are softened with plush throw pillows. Its linear profile fits in seamlessly with modern to traditional living spaces. Woven herringbone fabric that is easy to clean, liquid resistant and highly durable. Suitable for life's every-day messes. Item is custom made, please allow for a 28 day lead time. Color: Acuff Charcoal.