Wooden Twin Over Full Bunk Bed Loft Bed With Playhouse Farmhouse Ladder And Guardrails For Kids

Give the little ones in your life a playhouse that will bring hours of fun combined with a fully functional bunk bed for the perfect two-in-one bedroom addition. With a design loved by parents and kids alike, this bunk is completed with a simple silhouette and natural weathered wood grain to serve as a tasteful statement piece in your kids bedroom that they can enjoy for hours on end. Crafted as a cabin-inspired playhouse with square windows on the top and bottom bunk, this bed doubles as a semi-enclosed play place to let the imagination of your child run wild. Enjoy this bunk for years to come with its durable build, manufactured with quality lumber and pinewood to withstand horseplay, scratching and other untimely wear. Assemble according to your personal preference, with assembly options allowing for the bottom bed to be on the left or right side in accordance to your room layout. Comes complete with thick slats to preserve the life of your mattress. Bed Frame Color: Gray