From gracie oaks

Wooden Tv Stand With Barn Door For 65” Tvs, Farmhouse Style Media Console Storage Cabinet, Entertainment Center For Home Living Room, 58inch Brown Oak

Not Available
Not Available
Not Available

Description

Product Features:Ample storage space with 2 compartments and 2 cabinets for audio visual equipmentDurable particle board with laminate in a wood grain textureAdjustable shelves to fit items of different heightsAccommodates TVs up to 65" and up to 240 lbsAnti-slip pads prevent floor scratchingAnti-tip design to prevent accidentsBarn doors for hidden storageEasy to assemble and cleanColor: Brown OakMaterial: Particle BoardOverall Dimension: 58” (L) X 16” (W) X 24” (H)Shelf Dimension: 14.4” (W) X 19.5” (H)Cabinet Dimension: 23.4” (L) X 14.4” (W) X 9.6” (H)Net Weight: 84 lbsTop Load Capacity: 240 lbsShelf Load Capacity: 20 lbs

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com