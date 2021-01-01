Wooden Toy Rotary Phone - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Whether you're looking for a fun present to add to your kids' toy collection or seeking out a unique decorative piece for your home, you'll be set with the Wooden Toy Rotary Phone from Hearth and Hand™ with Magnolia. This toy phone has a retro look with its rotary-style design, with its wooden construction adding to the throwback feel for a piece that'll make a charming addition to their toy collection. The dial on the phone actually turns and a bell on the back makes noise for extra interaction. With its simple yet classic look, this wooden toy phone is equally suitable as a decorative piece in your home as it is a play item. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth and Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.