OSTO Black Wooden Suit Hanger with Grooved, Non Slip Pant Bar 20-Pack

Perhaps it is a presentation at work, an interview where you wish to make a good impression, or a date you have. Obviously the first thing people see about you is your choice of wardrobe and how you maintain them. These hangers are just the thing you need for that. They hold perfectly your suits in a remarkably neat fashion. They feature the perfect shoulders for the ultimate shape structure of your garments so they sit well on you, whatever the occasion. Hangers also come with a grooved, anti-slip pant bar to prevent your pants from creasing or leaving marks. Plus, they are super strong and they have a surprisingly long life-span, so no need to worry about that either. Color: Black.