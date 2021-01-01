Lavish Home Black Wooden Round Nesting Side Tables with Modern Woodgrain Look (Set of 3), Light Oak Wood-look with Black Legs

Bring contemporary charm to your home with the set of 3 Round Nesting Tables by Lavish Home. The clean lines of these of accent tables are sure to bring a fresh modern farmhouse style to your home. The side tables can be kept all together or used separately in different places throughout the room for a more consistent look. The nesting tables feature a sleek black metal base on the bottom with a light woodgrain-look top and are constructed from sturdy manufactured wood material and metal. These easy to assemble circular tables are nestable and take up a minimal footprint so they’re ideal for small homes, apartments or dorms; they are the perfect addition to any room!. Color: Light Oak Wood-look with Black Legs.