Wooden Nightstand Modern Sofa Bed Side End Table Storage Cabinet for Bedroom Living Room Guest Room, White

Features:Adjustable shelf height: The shelf in the bottom cabinet can be adjusted from 12cm/4.7" to 25cm/9.8" according to your various storage needs, three pairs of holes on the side panels for easy height adjustment.Ample storage space: Plenty of storage space with the pull-out drawer and spacious cabinet to keep small daily used items like remote controllers, keys, glasses neat and clean; tabletop also provides a sufficient place for lamp, clock and cups for your convenience.Practical cabinet: This basic bedside table with simple design and classical color can be compatible with different room styles and dÃ©cor; you can place it in your bedroom, living room, guest room, office, bathroom or any other places you want.Selected materials: Our end table is constructed of CARB-compliant MDF and heavy duty metal hardware, which ensures its good sturdiness and durabilitySpace saver: Measuring just 40cm H x 35cm W x 60cm H/16'' H x 14'' W x 23.6'' H, this compact design fits easily in narrow nooks and small spaces like sofa side and bed side.Simple assembly: All necessary parts and hardware are included, easy to assemble with detailed instructions enclosed.