Wooden Monitor Stand with Wireless Charging Pad - Bostitch

Elevate your workspace to the next level with the Bostitch Wooden Monitor Stand with Wireless Charging Pad. By elevating your monitor to a comfortable eye level on this wood grain stand, it helps to improve viewing angle, and eye and neck strain. Ideal for a single laptop or monitor, this monitor riser has two height options that sits perfectly on any desktop. Looking to charge your phone or tablet while you work at your desk? The built-in wireless charging pad can charge any Qi-enabled devices seamlessly while you work on your computer. This monitor riser also doubles as an organization tool as it includes a bonus drawer for storage of small office supplies. The non-slip rubber pads offer full support and durability for up to 33 lbs. and the monitor stand boasts easy assembly.