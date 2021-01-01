Wooden Mid-Century Modern Coffee Table,Accent Furniture for Living Room,Indoor,Home Décor w/Open Storage Shelf,Wood Grain Finish - White

Description ： Modern & Unique design with the sleek lines and simple silhouettes, this industrial coffee table provides smooth wooden surface for working, storage, and display, which can fit well with any furniture style in any living room as a basic home decor, making your home/office space modern and stylish. The roomy tabletop large cocktail table is ideal for displaying your belongings, providing plenty space to put stuff like vase and tea set on it; The open shelf designed to store your often-used items like magazines, game consoles, remotes and so on; The drawer make it more convenient to reach your daily necessities, keeping your room tidy and neat, away from clutter. [Modern Appearance] This newly listed coffee table can be the perfect addition to your home, complimenting any interior design style. With a simple silhouette acting as a highlight of the design, your living room will be effortlessly upgraded from its elegant brown color scheme. [Built-In Storage & Display] Fully utilize your coffee table with the built-in drawer for ample space to stow away your notebooks, magazines and remotes within close reach. The lower display shelf can store decorative baskets, blankets and more. [High Quality Craft] Manufactured from solid pinewood and premium MDF board, the sturdy frame ensures years of service and untimely wear. The thick wooden surface features smoothed edges that have been lacquered and naturally finished while the brass knobs add a polished finishing touch. [Assembly & Dimensions] Product Dimensions: 45.3”x23.6”x18”; Weight Capacity: 154lbs. Easy assembly required with a step-by-step manual. Weights & Dimensions Overall: 45.3''x23.6''x18.1'' Overall Weight: 57.52lb Leg: 3.9‘’ Weight Capacity（table）: 154lb Weight Capacity（shelf）:44lb Weight Capacity（drawer）:44lb Specifications Product Type: Coffee table Base Material: Pine+MDF Base Wood Species: Pine Shelves Included: Yes Number of Shelves: 1 Drawers: Yes Number of drawers: 1 Weight Capacity: 154 Pounds Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use Country of Origin: VietNam Notes: There will be chromatic aberration caused by light difference, thanks for your understanding.