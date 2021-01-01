Merax Wooden Loft Bed Frame with Storage Shelves, Guardrails and Ladder for Kids, Girls or Boys, No Box Spring Needed Bunk, Twin, Gray

Crafted with heay-duty pine wood frame and MDF which provides most stability and sturdy for long time use. This twin size loft bed features normal loft bed with there bottom storage shelves, providing splee and storage space for kids, it's a completely perfect solution to small spaces. This high loft bed design features full length guard rails to enhance the safety of children even better. Angled ladder makes it easy to climb into and out of the bed. This twin bed comes with 8 wood support slats does not require a box spring and also fits most Twin-size mattresses. Mattress is not included with this loft bed. Recommended Mattress Thickness: 6 - 10 inch Overall Dimensions: 74.3"L x 37.1"W x 68"H; Guardrails Height: 16.3"; Under-bed clearance: 50.7"; Weight Capacity: 220lbs