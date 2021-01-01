Wooden Hexagon - Rustic Floating Honeycomb Shelves - Set of 3 in Light Natural Wood

[Creative Geometric Shelves] This set of wall hangers features a simple hexagonal geometric shape that is simple yet textured, stylish, and elegant. Placed individually and in combination to bring a different style, the wall shelves will add a touch of simplicity and comfortable charm to your home with their natural wood finish. Wherever you decide to place the hexagonal wall shelf, you will feel stunning! [Perfect Display Shelf] Display charming displays, decorative items, and other prized possessions while providing functional storage with wooden display shelves. Reduce clutter and highlight your rustic decor while keeping everything in order. [Easy to Install] With our hexagonal floating shelves, you won't receive a box full of wood chips. Each hexagonal shelf is fixed in advance with wood glue and small nails, you just need to fix it on the wall, simple and fast. He is strong enough to place and display your favorite small objects.