From northlight
4.75" Teal Green Wooden Cut Out Christmas Tree Ornament
Advertisement
Add a pop of color to your winter white Christmas tree with this teal green tree ornament. The cut outs add a nice design style. Hang from Christmas trees mantles or give as a gift. Product Features: Wooden tree Christmas ornament Designed with cutouts of stars and circles Double sided design with a string for hanging Recommended for indoor use Dimensions: 4.75"H x 3.25"W x .25"D 5" long string rope Material(s): wood