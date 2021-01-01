Better Trends Woodbridge Braid Collection Durable Mildew and Moisture Resistant Reversible Cranberry 2 ft. x 8 ft. Wool Runner Rug, Red

Make your interiors look luxurious and give it a cozy feel with this Woodbridge Collection of braided rug. Its durable 100% Wool yarn that provides elegance to your decor for years to come. With its designer looks and braided details, this piece pairs well with almost any modern, contemporary and transitional decor. Its up-to-date silhouette is sure to enliven any room in your home. Featuring a classic design with contemporary vibes, this Wool rug is braided using modern machinery. It is made using a muted color tone in stripe design which provides it with a sophisticated appeal. The overall braided pattern and use of excellent quality of Wool material, adds strength and durability for high traffic indoor spaces. The Woodbridge Collection of braided rugs is reversible, it is made of 100% Wool for durability and can be used for extended period of time. Woodbridge Collection is available in 4 colors and 6 sizes. Color: Cranberry.