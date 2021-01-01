Wood Triple X Chandelier by Stickbulb - Color: Black - Finish: Brass - (TRI-X-EO-BB-2700-120-SB-60-F)

The Triple X Chandelier by Stickbulb was designed by Rux in 2015 and is made in New York City, USA. The graphic structurally closed shapes are inspired by geometric forms found in nature. Composed of 3 hexagons arranged in a dodecagonal form, this stunning chandelier features a polished cast brass metal finish with multiple sustainably sourced or reclaimed wood options. Adds ambient illumination and a focal point ideal for modern living rooms, dining areas, and entryways. Stickbulb is a lighting brand created in 2012 by RUX, an internationally acclaimed, multidisciplinary studio in New York City. Their contemporary designs, based upon every architect's dream to build with light, are constructed from sleek, wooden, illuminated beams and interchangeable components that allow for unlimited customization and creativity. Stickbulb offers smaller products like the 2 Foot Torch Table Lamp and larger products like the 4X Truss Chandelier that use energy efficient LED bulbs, local manufacturing and sustainably sourced wood to create innovative, environmentally friendly lighting.. Shape: Abstract. Color: Black. Tags: Stick Bulb, Stick Bulb Lighting, Wood Lighting, Wood Pendant Lights, Wood Chandeliers