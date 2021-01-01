Yamazaki Home Wood-Top Stackable Kitchen Rack-Modern Counter Shelf Organizer, White

KITCHEN RACK This stackable freestanding and low-profile shelf is great to create room on your countertop for jars spices or other commonly used pantry items It will keep your kitchen organized and ready to use while cooking MODERN DESIGN The modern look of Yamazaki is meant to match your home decor with a light and airy design It is made of sleek metal steel and wood material Get this essential space saver for easy access throughout the day FUNCTIONAL Use as a riser in the cabinet or for stacking as shelves on a tabletop Clean up your drawer space and pantry in a simple way to keep your counters clutter free DIMENSIONS This product is 5 5 x 12 x 5 7 inches Supports up to 4kg The rack is available in both a small and large size DIMENSIONS AND WEIGHT: This product is 5.5 x 12 x 5.7 inches (L x W x H) and weighs 1.8 pounds. COLLECTION: Yamazaki Home features products in a variety of styles. Visit our storefront to explore our best-selling products from collections such as Tosca, Tower, Rin, Plate, and more!