Winsome Wood Terrace 5-Pc Storage Set, 3-Section Bookcase & 4 Foldable Chocolate Corn Husk Baskets, Espresso Finish

Terrace Storage Shelf / Bookcase Collection is perfect to use alone or pair with baskets and create a place for your goodies. This 4-Tier Shelf has overall size of 26"W x 11.8"W x 43"H. Top is 26"W x 11.81"D. Top shelf is 23.54"W x 10.63"D x 12.80"H and the other shelves are 12.32"H. This set comes with two large foldable baskets 22.83"W x 10.24"D x 9.06" and two foldable small baskets 11.02"W x 10.24"D x 9.06" made from corn husk in chocolate finish. Shelf/Bookcase constructed from combination of solid and composite wood in Dark Espresso finish. Assembly Required.