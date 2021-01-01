From winsome
Winsome Wood Terrace 5-Pc Storage Set, 2-Section Bookcase & 4 Foldable Chocolate Corn Husk Baskets, Espresso Finish
Terrace Storage Shelf / Bookcase Collection is perfect to use alone or pair with baskets and create a place for your goodies. This 3-Tier Shelf has overall size of 26"W x 11.8"W x 30"H. Top is 26"W x 11.81"D. Upper shelf is 23.54"W x 10.63"D x 12.80"H and lower shelf is 12.32"H. Comes with four Small baskets made from corn husk 11.02"W x 10.24"D x 9.06"H in chocolate color. Shelf/Bookcase constructed from combination of solid and composite wood in Dark Espresso finish. Assembly Required.