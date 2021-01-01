Wood Structure Outdoor Sofa Set With Gray Cushions Exotic Design Water-Resistant And UV Protected Texture Two-Person Sofa One Corner Sofa Plus One Cof

Adhering to the traditional Japanese aesthetics of the original form of respect, this Japanese style outdoor sofa set exposes the texture of wood exactly to show the original appearance of the material. To be precise polishing to show the unique texture of wood. Such a nature and simple design affects people’s feelings and thoughts, and compensates people’s potential nostalgia. This sofa set suits to be put in gazebo, and the place such as garden, courtyard. This elegant sofa set will make these place to be a perfect wonderland to allow you chat with your friends cheerfully. Cushion Color: Beige