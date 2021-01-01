From zar
Zar Wood Stain - 11912 Qt MOCHA Stain
Superior coverage Included in MPI Category #90 Stains evenly with controlled penetration Wipes on like furniture polish Produces rich uniform color Perfect for cabinets, paneling, antiques, wood trim and unfinished furniture as well as over painted and previously varnished surfaces Recommended by manufacturers of fiberglass, steel or Masonite doors Dries in 3 hours Wipes on like furniture polish Stains evenly with controlled penetration, Weight: 2.25 Pounds, Manufacturer: ZAR