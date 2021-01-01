Continental Mattress Wood Split Bunkie Board/Slats,Mattress Bed Support,Fits Standard (Set of 2), Queen, Grey

BUNKIE BOARD COMES SPLIT IN TWO, Making it easy and convenient to carry, travel and store. Just put the two bed boards together and its ready to use IMPROVES YOUR NIGHTS REST, By adding firm support to any kind of bed for better back support, deeper sleep, fatigue reduction, spine position and blood flow SUPER STRONG, Stitch bond fabric material that can support heavy weight, can use two side-by-side to fit the Standard Mattress, color-grey color may vary DOESNT MOVE AROUNG, under your mattress, as your bunky board gives you consistent support which equals a great nights rest and less back stiffness BOARDS EXTEND THE LIFE OF ANY MATTRESS, simply sliding it underneath, making your mattress feel firm, supportive, fresh and new WORKS GREAT WITH, bunk bed, platform beds, daybeds with supporting slat system ITEM INCLUDES : 1) Bunkie Board/Slat Only(Bed Frame Not Included).