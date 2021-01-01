From world market
Natural Wood Sierra Table Lamp Base by World Market
Task Lamps -Handmade by Indian artisans of mango wood, our exclusive Sierra table lamp base features a sleek bottle-shaped silhouette with a smooth natural finish. Its polished woodgrain and rounded contours make it a welcome accent for any room in the home, and it pairs effortlessly with an array of our table lamp shades. Material: Wood, Color:Natural. Also could be used for light,lighting,home decor,decor,desk lamp,mix and match lighting,lampbase,wooden lamp,handmade lamp,bottle lamp,rustic lamp,wood bottle lamp,tall desk lamp. By Cost Plus World Market.582908