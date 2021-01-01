Wood Serving Plate, Round Cheese Plates Coffee Tea Serving Tray Fruit Platters Party Dinner Plates Dessert Plate For Daily Uses

Made of natural beech wood material, it is solid and durable.Round shape design, fine and smooth texture, won't hurt your hand or scratch table. Easy to clean, use wet cloth to wipe it. Can't be soak in water for a long time. Perfect home decoration, suitable for using in coffee time, tea time, before meal.Great for serving your guests with the dessert, cake, snack, fruit, candies etc. Nice choice to send it as a gift to your friends or family.