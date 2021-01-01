The silver slat back metal restaurant barstool will be an attractive addition to your eatery, pool hall or your bar at home. This metal barstool has a slat back design, mahogany wood seat and an 18 gauge steel frame. The welded joint assembly and two curved support bars give the stool great strength and stability. The lower support bar doubles as footrest. Plastic floor glides protect your floors by sliding smoothly when you need to move the stool. The slat back metal restaurant barstool is a durable, commercial grade, restaurant barstool that also would be a great choice for use in your home. Flash Furniture Mahogany Wood Seat/Silver Frame Bar height (27-in to 35-in) Bar Stool in Brown | 889142002024