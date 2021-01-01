Wood Rolling File Cabinet Storage Organizer with 3 Large Open Shelves and Door Cabinet Door for Easy Storage and Mobility - Black

Modern designed rolling cabinet suitable for your home office, small apartment or dorm where space is limited - Open shelf and door cabinet enhance display and storage - Made of P2 particleboard for stability and easy cleaning - 5 rolling casters make it easy to move. 2 casters come with brakes for safety - Assembly required Specification - Color Black - Material P2 Particleboard Metal - Overall Dimensions 39.25' W x 15.75' D x 26' H - Large Open Shelves 10.75' W x 14.25' D x 22.75' H - Open Shelves 15.25' W x 14.25' D x 11' H - Door Cabinet 10.75' W x 14.25' D x 22.75' H - Weight Capacity 11lbs(shelves) 33lbs(top) - Certification Grade P2 Particleboard certification - Net Weight 57 lbs - FIT ANY DECOR This modern designed rolling cabinet is perfect for your home office small apartment or dorms where space is limited and fits your budget. - STABLE CONSTRUCTION Made of premium solid P2 particleboard this rolling storage cabinet ensures stability and easy cleaning. This mobile