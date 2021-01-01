Wood Platform Bed With Trundle-Twin Size

This Wood Platform Bed with Trundle is a minimalistic, stylish bed frame that works well with a variety of decorating styles and makes it easy for you to enhance and improve your space. Featuring strong, solid pine wood and ten supporting slats, this bed is built to last, ensuring it will accompany you for many years. The beautiful gray finish lends an elegant look makes this bed frame an excellent addition to any bedroom, do not miss the chance take it home today Color: Gray