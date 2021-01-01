First introduced in 2001 as first Multi Fuel stove, the Wood Pellets Fireplace Insert American Harvest stove has evolved into one of the most sophisticated heating appliances on the market.. Not only is it capable of burning compressed wood pellets, it can also burn corn, soy beans, cherry pits, olive pits, bio mass fuel grains, and processed silage with just a few simple adjustments. The Wood Pellets Fireplace Insert is the elegant fireplace insert of our popular pedestal stove.