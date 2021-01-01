Wood Multi LED Pendant by Stickbulb - Color: Wood Tones - Finish: Brass - (MULT-PEND-8FT-MA-PB-3000-120-SB-60-F)

The Stickbulb Multi LED Pendant is comprised of three linear pendants, joined by a single canopy. Each piece features a central metal hardware component and two LED lamps extending from either side. A clamping mechanism allows for the leveling of the lamps, which can be oriented to provide up or downlight. This fixture comes in several different finishes including White, Slate Grey, Matte Black, Hand Blackened Steel, Brushed Nickel, Polished Nickel, Brushed Brass, and Polished Brass. Also available in 2400k, 2700k and 4000k Color Temperatures. Available with slope adapter and extra stem for hanging. Please call (866) 428-9289 to order. Stickbulb is a lighting brand created in 2012 by RUX, an internationally acclaimed, multidisciplinary studio in New York City. Their contemporary designs, based upon every architect's dream to build with light, are constructed from sleek, wooden, illuminated beams and interchangeable components that allow for unlimited customization and creativity. Stickbulb offers smaller products like the 2 Foot Torch Table Lamp and larger products like the 4X Truss Chandelier that use energy efficient LED bulbs, local manufacturing and sustainably sourced wood to create innovative, environmentally friendly lighting.. Shape: Linear. Color: Wood Tones. Finish: Polished Brass Tags: Stick Bulb, Stick Bulb Lighting, Wood Lighting, Wood Pendant Lights, Wood Chandeliers