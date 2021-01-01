From toys from my attic
Wood Multi Device Organizer Stand and Charging Station for Smartphones Tablets and Laptops Includes 5USB Hub Charger Combo
Combo INCLUDES Wood Stand Organizer and NEW Powermod 5-USB charger. A high quality brand product that allows you to organize multiple devices and enjoy the leisure of creating a personalized charging station. The Powermod 5-port USB Charger allows you to charge up to 5 devices at one time and provides a maximum of 8 Amps (up to 2.4A per USB port). More than enough power to charge multiple tablets and smartphones. Secure, magnetic lid keeps devices stable and cable wires out of sight; a deep base that is wide enough and spacious to hold a USB charging strip and hide messy cords (Inside Base Dimensions: 9.5 x 4.75 x 3.5 in. / 24 x 12 x 9 cm) When used with devices' original cables, USB Power Hub is compatible with all versions of iPhone/iPad/iPod, and is compatible with Micro-USB charging Android devices such as Samsung Galaxy S8 / S7 / S6 and Edge, Nexus, LG and more. If you have any questions or encounter a problem with t