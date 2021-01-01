Wood Multi Device Organizer Stand and Charging Station for Smartphones Tablets and Laptops Includes 5USB Hub Charger Combo

Combo INCLUDES Wood Stand Organizer and NEW Powermod 5-USB charger. A high quality brand product that allows you to organize multiple devices and enjoy the leisure of creating a personalized charging station. The Powermod 5-port USB Charger allows you to charge up to 5 devices at one time and provides a maximum of 8 Amps (up to 2.4A per USB port). More than enough power to charge multiple tablets and smartphones. Secure, magnetic lid keeps devices stable and cable wires out of sight; a deep base that is wide enough and spacious to hold a USB charging strip and hide messy cords (Inside Base Dimensions: 9.5 x 4.75 x 3.5 in. / 24 x 12 x 9 cm) When used with devices' original cables, USB Power Hub is compatible with all versions of iPhone/iPad/iPod, and is compatible with Micro-USB charging Android devices such as Samsung Galaxy S8 / S7 / S6 and Edge, Nexus, LG and more. If you have any questions or encounter a problem with t