Wood Middle Bang LED Floor Lamp by Stickbulb - Color: Beige - Finish: Brushed Nickel - (MBL-MA-BN-3000)

Inspired by the dynamic shapes of exploding fireworks and reminiscent of abstract trees, the Bang Series rides the line between timeless minimalism and playful whimsy. The Middle Bang LED Floor Lamp functions as either a table or floor lamp and is offered in maple, walnut, ebonized oak, reclaimed Heart Pine, or a mixed wood version which includes all four. Metal component is offered in white, blackened steel, matte black, slate grey, polished nickel and brushed brass finishes. The lamp is supplied with an eight foot cord and a detachable adapter. Also available in 2400k, 2700k and 4000k Color Temperatures. Please call Customer Service to order. Stickbulb is a lighting brand created in 2012 by RUX, an internationally acclaimed, multidisciplinary studio in New York City. Their contemporary designs, based upon every architect's dream to build with light, are constructed from sleek, wooden, illuminated beams and interchangeable components that allow for unlimited customization and creativity. Stickbulb offers smaller products like the 2 Foot Torch Table Lamp and larger products like the 4X Truss Chandelier that use energy efficient LED bulbs, local manufacturing and sustainably sourced wood to create innovative, environmentally friendly lighting.. Color: Beige. Finish: Brushed Nickel Tags: Stick Bulb, Stick Bulb Lighting, Wood Lighting, Wood Pendant Lights, Wood Chandeliers