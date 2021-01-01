Black Wood Inked America Wall Mirror

Features:Includes a certificate of authenticityArrives ready to hang with all hardware includedProfessionally hand framed in a 1.2" premium black frameFramed print on glass mirrorMade in the USAMount Type: Wall MountedMirror Type: AccentShape: RectangleOrientation (Size: 21.5" H x 31.5" W): HorizontalOrientation (Size: 28" H x 20" W): VerticalFramed: YesFrame Material: WoodFrame Design: Frame Construction: Frame Material Details: Frame Finish: BlackNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationDamp, Dry, or Wet Location Listed: DryStorage Included: NoStorage Type: Pieces Included: Shelves Included: NoSwing Arm Included: NoPower Source: Lighted: NoBulb Type: Bulbs Included: Number of Lights: Dimmable Lighting: Compatible Lights Part Number: Shaver Socket: NoBeveled Glass: NoVenetian: NoFog Free Mirror: NoMagnifying: NoMagnification Rate: Adjustable: NoAdjustability Type: Tilt Mirror: NoLife Stage: AdultProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothCountry of Origin: United StatesPlug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Purposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayNumber in Set: Spefications:UL Listed: FIRA Certified: NoCE Certified: ADA Compliant: ISO 14001 Certified: NoISO 9001 Certified: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: NoCalifornia Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoComposite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesChemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): YesWEEE Recycling Required: NocUL Listed: CSA Certified: CPSIA Compliant: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: NoEnvironmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: FISP Certified: CPG Compliant: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: NoGREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: PEFC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoTotal Recycled Content (Percentage): Post-Consumer Content (Percentage): Remanufactured/Refurbished: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 28" H x 20" W): 28Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 21.5" H x 31.5" W): 21.5Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" H x 20" W): 20Overall Width - Side to Side (Size: 21.5" H x 31.5" W): 31.5Overall Depth - Front to Back (Size: 28" H x 20" W, 21.5" H x 31.5" W): 0.5Mirror Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 28" H x 20" W): 26Mirror Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 21.5" H x 31.5" W): 32Mirror Width - Side to Side (Size: 28" H x 20" W): 18Mirror Width - Side to Side (Size: 21.5" H x 31.5" W): 22Overall Product Weight (Size: 28" H x 20" W): 2Overall Product Weight (Size: 21.5" H x 31.5" W): 3Largest Dimension (Size: 21.5" H x 31.5" W): 31.5Largest Dimension (Size: 28" H x 20" W): 28Assembly:Installation Required: YesInstallation Type: HooksInstallation Type Details: Installation Hardware Included: HooksSuggest Number of People: Number Points of Contact: Estimated Time To Install (Mins): Additional Tools Required: Warranty: Size: 28" H x 20" W