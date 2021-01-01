From trendy decor 4u
Trendy Decor 4U White Wood Framed 20-in H x 14-in W Vintage/Retro Paper Print | NFA119-712W
Advertisement
NFA119-712W On Eagle's Wings, white framed print 14x20 by Kim Norlien. This art features a scenic view of a bald eagle in flight above a tree lined inland waterway. There is a beautiful cloud detail in the background with a rainbow. The surface of the print is textured with a fade resistant coating so no glass is necessary. Arrives ready to hang. Made in the USA by skilled American workers. Trendy Decor 4U White Wood Framed 20-in H x 14-in W Vintage/Retro Paper Print | NFA119-712W