Trendy Decor 4U Black Wood Framed 19-in H x 15-in W Vintage/Retro Paper Print | MARY518-704G

Mary518-704G "Nap Time" by artisan Mary June. This decorative black framed print (15x19) of a black bear and rabbit napping after a hard day fishing and eating honey. What a surprise it would be for them if they only knew the bees are about to attack! This framed art is totally American made. The surface of the art is coated with a fade resistant texture which gives it a canvas-like appearance. No glass is necessary. Arrives ready to hang. To view a 2-piece vignette, including this print, please search: V641-704G