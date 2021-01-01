From trendy decor 4u
Trendy Decor 4U Yellow Wood Framed 18-in H x 14-in W Vintage/Retro Paper Print | LD1235A-779SS
Advertisement
LD1235A-779SS Pleasant View, window frame print by Lori Deiter. Sand color framed size is 14x18. A window view of a farm, along with a wreath hanging on the window frame. The surface of the print is textured with a fade resistant coating so no glass is necessary. Arrives ready to hang. Made in the USA by skilled American workers. Trendy Decor 4U Yellow Wood Framed 18-in H x 14-in W Vintage/Retro Paper Print | LD1235A-779SS