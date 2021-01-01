From trendy decor 4u
Trendy Decor 4U White Wood Framed 15-in H x 21-in W Landscape Paper Print in Brown | JH124-226G
Advertisement
\"Passing Through\"by artisan Jim Hansen. This decorative white framed 1-(21x15) of nature print a cabin setting back in the woods by a river and mallards flying over head. This framed art is totally American made. The surface of the art is coated with a fade resistant texture which gives it a canvas-like appearance. No glass is necessary. Arrives ready to hang. Trendy Decor 4U White Wood Framed 15-in H x 21-in W Landscape Paper Print in Brown | JH124-226G