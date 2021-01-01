From trendy decor 4u
Trendy Decor 4U White Wood Framed 15-in H x 19-in W Vintage/Retro Paper Print in Brown | V468-226GM
Advertisement
\"Nature/Bath\"By Mary Ann June. Three Piece Bathroom Collection features Handmade Decorative white (15x15) framed Mirror by Trendy Decor 4U. Includes 2 white framed prints:\"Bath House\"(13x13) and\"Nature's Calling\"(19x11). The surface of the art is coated with a fade resistant texture which gives it a canvas-like appearance. No glass is necessary. Arrives ready to hang. Made in USA. Trendy Decor 4U White Wood Framed 15-in H x 19-in W Vintage/Retro Paper Print in Brown | V468-226GM