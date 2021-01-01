From trendy decor 4u
Trendy Decor 4U Black Wood Framed 15-in H x 11-in W Country Paper Print | MA1095F-704G
Advertisement
\"Pledge of Allegiance\"is a 11\"x 15\" black framed print by artist Marla Rae. This artwork features a wood plank look with the Pledge of Allegiance on it. Print has a protective, textured finish so no glass is needed. The print arrives ready to hang. Made in the USA by skilled American workers. Trendy Decor 4U Black Wood Framed 15-in H x 11-in W Country Paper Print | MA1095F-704G