Buy this Wood Farmhouse Geometric Orb Sculpture Set at Michaels. com. Give your bookshelf, office, night table or coffee table a little whimsy with this Wood Farmhouse Geometric Orb Sculpture Set. Give your bookshelf, office, night table or coffee table a little whimsy with this Wood Farmhouse Geometric Orb Sculpture Set. Let these accent pieces provide a sense of style to your home atmosphere by displaying them on top of a shelf, countertop, mantel, or an accent table. These will work well with your traditional style inspired living room. This item is shipped in one carton. Due to the handmade nature of this item, no two will be alike, there will be slight differences in shape, size, and color. Details: Brown Large: 7" x 7.5" Medium: 5.5" x 6" Small: 4.5" x 4" Wood Recommended for indoor use Set of 3 | Wood Farmhouse Geometric Orb Sculpture Set By Ivory And Iris | Michaels®