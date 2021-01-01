Wood End Table With Storage Shelf 1 Drawers Nightstand Side Table Cabinet Bedside

Features:Chic storage shelf design nightstand:This end table with unique shelf-shaped design that distinguishes it from the traditional one. It is the perfect combination of style and function. The storage shelf is the ideal storage space for smartphone, sound machine, alarm clock, books, plants, and other crafts displays.1 large drawers: This nightstand with 1 drawers for storage books, TV remotes, magazine, or other stuff you want to put inside. And the extra storage shelves is the deal display stage for photo frame, coffee, snacks, etc. This nightstand is perfect to keep daily necessities and ensure easy to access.Sturdy construction:This nightstand which made of superior MDF is enough to serve you long time. With a well-crafted structure, this stylish end table will not wiggle or squeak, ensures it's durable and sturdy.Versatile accent table fit any room: This side table combines simple style and natural finish to adds a fell of warm to your room. It is perfect to place beside the sofa in the living room. And it is the perfect piece of furniture in the bedroom as a nightstand. Also, you can also use it as a side table in a reception room.Color: BrownFrame Material: Solid + Manufactured WoodFrame Material Details: Frame Metal Finish Application: Frame Manufactured Wood Type: MDFFrame Wood Species: Top Material: Manufactured WoodTop Material Details: MDFTop Manufactured Wood Type: MDFTop Metal Finish Application: Top Wood Species: Drawers Included: YesNumber of Drawers: 1Locking: NoSoft Close or Self Close Drawer Glides: YesFelt Lined Drawers: NoDrawer Glide Mechanism: Roller GlidesDovetail Joints: YesDoors Included: NoNumber of Doors: Orientation of Doors: Shelving Included: YesNumber of Shelves: 3Open Shelf/Base: YesAdjustable Shelves: NoUpholstered: NoUpholstery Material: Upholstery Material Details: Upholstery Fill Material: Upholstery Fill Material Details: Handle/Accent Material: WoodRemovable Handle: YesBachelors Chest: YesGloss Finish: NoMirrored: NoLighting Included: NoBulb Type: Bulb Included: Cable Management: NoFinished Back: YesProduct Care: Wipe clean with a dry clothEU Energy Efficiency Class: Felt Pads Included: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingNatural Variation Type: No Natural VariationSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Floating Shelf: NoIntegrated Tech: NoUSB Port: Integrated Wireless Charging Surface: Shagreen-embossed Exterior: NoInlay: NoInlay Material: Main Wood Joinery Method: Basic ButtKiln-Dried Wood: YesBuilt-in Outlets: NoMade to Order: NoSet: NoLicense Product: NoLicensed Product Category: Sports League Name: Sports Team Name: Entertainment Studio: Movie / Show Series Name: Character Name: Corporate Brand: Fashion Brand: Spefications:General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): ISTA 1A Certified: Composite Wood Product (CWP): YesCARB Phase II Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Chemikalien-Verbotsverordnung, Section 3 Compliant: TSCA Title VI Compliant (formaldehyde emissions): Composite Wood Eco-Certified Composite: YesCAL TB 117-2013 Compliant: YesBS 5852 Certified: Uniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: YesCanada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: CPSIA Compliant: YesEnvironmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: YesBlauer Engel: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: YesFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Product Lifecycle Certifications: EU Ecolabel: LCARate Certified: Cradle to Cradle Certified: EcoLogo Certified: GreenSeal Certified: Reduced Harmful Chemicals Certified: Indoor Advantage Certified: HealthRATE Certified: Certified Pesti