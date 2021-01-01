From grayson lane
Grayson Lane Black Wood End Table | 96146
This black wooden farmhouse cabinet is a perfect furniture piece in a kitchen, dining, mini home bar, bedroom, or living room with a neutral color scheme. The cabinet's frame is made from the combination of Chinese red pine wood and medium-density fiberboard, while the 2 removable pull-out drawers are made of woven banana leaves. Such details make it a piece of accent furniture, even without the top decorations and table linings. This dresser's dimensions are 16\"L x 12.5\"W x 27.5\"H. Grayson Lane Black Wood End Table | 96146