Wood Dowels - 3/4"

Use Wood Dowels to build projects with a study construction. These pale, natural brown cylindrical rods are great for piecing together carpentry and mixed media projects. Cut each to size with a miter hand saw (sold separately), or use the entire piece to execute your next creation. Use them to make furniture pieces, as a support for hanging artwork or storing and displaying items like ribbon, as a stake with a topper, to make circular joints on your three-dimensional projects, and so much more! Dimensions: Length: 12" Width: 3/4" Package contains 4 dowels.