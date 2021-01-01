Wood Decor Bowl - Hearth & Hand with Magnolia

Bring earthy charm to your entryway console with this Wood Decor Bowl from Hearth and Hand™ with Magnolia. This round decor bowl features an acacia wood finish for natural appeal and can be spot cleaned for easy care. You'll love to display it as a table accent with decorative fillers for versatile use, as you can change out the fillers from season to season to change up the style. Celebrate the everyday with Hearth and Hand — created exclusively for Target in collaboration with Magnolia, a home and lifestyle brand by Chip and Joanna Gaines. Built upon our shared commitment to giving back to our communities, these pieces reveal the beauty of everyday moments shared with family and friends.