From tucker murphy pet
Wood Cat Tree Modern Cat Tower Sisal Scratching Post Double Condos Kitten Activity Centre Furniture With Removable Washable Mats Height 49"
Advertisement
This high quality modern cat tree with scratching postsfully wrapped by sisal rope which is great for all kinds of sizes cats to sharpen their nails, preventing them from scratchingyour furniture.Four platforms provide different entertainment to your feline. They can jump up and down,sit down on the perch to enjoy the bird watching and hide at the bottom apartment, curl up in the upper condo with soft and cozy faux fur cushion beneath.