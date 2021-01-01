The Urban Farmhouse Kitchen Island Collection offers hints of a rustic farmhouse design along with updated urban touches. Constructed of solid hardwoods and engineered wood accented with industrial style hammered metal cabinet hardware. Features include, 2 deep storage drawers that easily open on metal side glides. Removable drawer dividers are provided in each drawer for better organization of kitchen utensils. The 2 shaker style cabinet doors are enhanced by traditional bead board panels. The cabinet storage space offers 2 types of storage. A vertical storage space is divided for items such as cookie sheets along with 2 removable and adjustable shelves perfect for food, cookware, or dishes. The 2 open storage shelves on both ends of the island are convenient for spice storage. Also conveniently placed on both ends is a thick hammered look towel bar that matches the 2 drawer pulls and 2 door pulls. Floor levelers are provided on all 4 legs for easy of leveling. OSP Home Furnishings Brown Wood Base with MDF Wood Top Kitchen Island (39-in x 21-in x 36-in) | BP-4207-947