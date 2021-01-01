94'' W x 65'' D Wood Arbor with Bench

This large arbor bench combines 2 garden favorites. This arbor bench is made from freshly cut, real cedar wood with large dimension lumber for a free-standing structure that can be placed in any garden, yard or in that special spot. The side lattice is designed to support plant growth while being open enough for you to enjoy the view from the bench seats. The bench seat is built with a frame for plenty of support and years of usage. The arbor is also built on a leg frame, making it very sturdy. Color: Natural Cedar