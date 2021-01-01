From capital lighting
Capital Lighting Wood and Seeded Glass Mini Pendant Light - Color: Clear - Size: 1 light
Bring a coastal, earthy vibe to your home with the Wood and Seeded Glass Mini Pendant from Capital Lighting. A finial made of mango wood caps off a rotund, teardrop glass shade speckled with a stone seeded texture made by rolling the hot glass in gravel. The inner bulb shines differently with each piece as no two are identical. The bulb shines a warm, ambient glow and plays with the seeded pattern, creating a unique layer of light throughout your favorite living space. Shape: Teardrop. Color: Clear. Finish: Light Wood