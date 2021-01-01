Our Wood and Metal Console Table with Wine Storage is stylish enough to feature a decorative display, yet still functional enough to serve as a home bar. You'll love this piece's effortless versatility. Table measures 48L x 17W x 31H in. Crafted of metal and pine wood Black metal frame finish Natural pine wood finish tabletop and shelves Features two (2) lower shelves and nine (9) glass racks for storage Storage space for up to 18 bottles of wine Features casters and metal side handles for rolling Some assembly required Not intended for commercial use Care: Dust with a soft, dry cloth. This item is available at Kirklands.com only, not available in stores. Please note: this item cannot be shipped to APO/FPO addresses.