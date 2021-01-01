Textural, oil finish with coated border, steel based covered in matte and traditional carvings suit both classic contemporary and boho style spaces. Use it as an accent piece in the living room, library, bedroom, waiting areas, or hallways of you home. A compact friendly table providing you with additional storage space any where in your home. This item comes shipped in one carton. Its Polynesian traditional patterns carving suits classic contemporary and boho style spaces. Suitable for indoor use only. Made in Indonesia. Set of 2 round wood textured accent table. Contemporary design Venus Williams Wood Accent Table Set Stainless Steel in Brown | 28443