Easyfashion Wood A-frame Fir and Metal Planter & Stand Set

Eco-friendly material:This foldable flower stand is crafted out of 100% solid fir wood, a sustainable natural resource known for its strength and durability, and covered with varnish paint. Foldable design: Flexibly flip-up tier panels and collapsible frame is able to be folded into a compact and thin size that will only take up a little space and be kept in any narrow place when not in use. Excellent space saver: This flower ladder shelf measures 42.5" high, 17.7" long and 14" wide, and features 4 tiers, providing adequate space for more than 8 potted plants and sparing much space in your balcony. Low maintenance: This wood flower stand is built to last without much care and maintenance. Unique Addition: Irregular wood grains make every plat shelf is one of a kind. Versatility: This shelving unit can be a display stand for plants, photos, handicraft, books in the living room, patio, balcony, and also serve perfectly as a fancy storage shelf for toiletries, towels, shoes in the bathroom, bedroom, hallway, etc. Well-protected: The product is protected in several layers of wrapping materials and the package has passed 10 times of drop tests to ensure the product is intact during the delivery.*Specifications: Materials: varnished fir wood, metal hardware Unfolded dimension: 45 x 35.7 x 108 cm / 17.7 x 14 x 42.5"" (LxWxH) Folded dimension: 45 x 9 x 111.5 cm/ 17.7 x 3.5 x 44"" (LxWxH) Tier Size (top down): 14 x 40 cm/ 5.5 x 15.7""; 20 x 40 cm/ 7.9 x 15.7""; 27 x 40 cm/ 10.6 x 15.7""; 36 x 40 cm/ 14.2 x 15.7"" (LxW) Max. Load Capacity in Total: 35 kg/ 77 lb - N.W.: 3.9 kg/ 8.6 lb G.W.: 5.6 kg/ 12.3 lb Color: natural wood *Note: Please place relatively heavy items on the lower tiers for added stability and safety.